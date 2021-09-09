Argent Trust Co Purchases 139 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $186.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

