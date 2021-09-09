Argent Trust Co Sells 1,474 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Clorox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

