Argent Trust Co Sells 97 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

