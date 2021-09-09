argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $351.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $332.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.08.

argenx stock opened at $330.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $215.44 and a one year high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth $358,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

