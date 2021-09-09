Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Argo Group International worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

