Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0859 on Top Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Argon has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $457,734.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 70,326,326 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

