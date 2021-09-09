Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Tops $53,421.75

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Arion has a total market cap of $53,421.75 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00187633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07361850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,846.72 or 1.00202966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.29 or 0.00756858 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,585,386 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

