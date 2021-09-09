Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,318 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Switch were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 910,315 shares of company stock worth $19,910,890. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

