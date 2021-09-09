Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after buying an additional 335,234 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $83,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 112,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $448.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.39 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

