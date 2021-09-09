Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

WHD stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

