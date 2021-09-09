Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140,771 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 107,536 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.