Arizona State Retirement System Sells 823 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in HNI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 9.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HNI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. HNI Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

