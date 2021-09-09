Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.