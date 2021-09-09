Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVIR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,201. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

