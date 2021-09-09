ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.13

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.13 and last traded at C$47.13, with a volume of 65873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.85.

Several research firms have commented on ATA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00. Insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $780,803 over the last 90 days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

