Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Tops $17.14 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $562,866.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00398140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00169251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.