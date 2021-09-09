Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%.

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.