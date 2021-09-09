Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%.

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.