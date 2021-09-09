Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $9.32 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.32 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.32 or 0.00091518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.00430444 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.22 or 0.02874283 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

