Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 24.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,835 shares of company stock worth $8,855,184. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

