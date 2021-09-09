AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $230.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

