Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Down 0.1%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.52 ($0.58). Approximately 1,863,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,863,487% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.56 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.87.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

