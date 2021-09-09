Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.40 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 357,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

