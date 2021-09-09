Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

CDMO traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 24,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 525.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.