Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 137,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.