Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Biodesix worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 137.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 92,592 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,716,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 321,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,804. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.