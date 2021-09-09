Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 188 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after buying an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,999,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $293.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.20. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,621 shares of company stock worth $117,038,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

