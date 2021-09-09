Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

