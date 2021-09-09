AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $6.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.34. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19,519.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 425,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

