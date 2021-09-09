B. Riley Increases Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $27.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.54% from the company’s current price.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

ALT opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

