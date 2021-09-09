Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Baidu by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 93.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after buying an additional 834,614 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average is $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

