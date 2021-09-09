Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Baidu by 24.0% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CLSA dropped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

