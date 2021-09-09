Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 199,978 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCSF. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $980.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,734 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

