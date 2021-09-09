Banano Trading Down 11.1% This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $308,609.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063489 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00180532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00131096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

