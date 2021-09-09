Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 15,582 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.