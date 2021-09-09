Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD stock opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of -290.89 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.51.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.