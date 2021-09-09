Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $230,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $44.85 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.