Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 533,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,702. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

