Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $86.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

