Barclays Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.71 ($122.02).

EPA DG traded up €1.06 ($1.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €91.86 ($108.07). 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.42 and its 200-day moving average is €90.96.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

