Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

GEMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 64.30 ($0.84) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 33.37 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.