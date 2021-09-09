Barclays Upgrades The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Overweight

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. CSFB upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.16.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$82.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$84.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

