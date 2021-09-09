Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 175,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Barings BDC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

