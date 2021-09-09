Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.86 ($116.30).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BMW opened at €78.61 ($92.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

