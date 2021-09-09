Bbva USA Invests $27,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $254,589,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

