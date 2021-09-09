Bbva USA Makes New $28,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Littelfuse by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $274.43 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.88 and a 200-day moving average of $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,486 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

