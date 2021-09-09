Bbva USA Makes New $30,000 Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after buying an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 132,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

