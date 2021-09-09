Bbva USA Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $301,000.

IJT stock opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

