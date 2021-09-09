Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Hits $95.60 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004291 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $95.60 million and $29.63 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00165067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044130 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

