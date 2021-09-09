Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,347 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 853.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

