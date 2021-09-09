Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 705.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,171 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 789,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,135,000.

IEUR stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10.

